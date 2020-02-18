[FC Barcelona Information: eighteen February 2020]

Photo by High quality Activity Pictures/Getty Visuals

A spherical-up of the latest Barcelona news and transfer rumors

Ahead imminent at Barcelona: Braithwaite most well-liked to Angel | Activity

Barcelona are on the brink of signing a ahead and are envisioned to indication Martin Braithwaite ahead of Angel Rodriguez. The club are keen to make an announcement on Tuesday and have the new arrival be a part of in with teaching later in the working day or on Wednesday.

Barça and Authentic Madrid’s ultimate dash | FC Barcelona

Only one stage separates Actual Madrid from Barcelona forward of the final 14 La Liga online games of the season. A essential fixture in the operate-in will be the champions’ journey to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Madrid on March 1.

Barcelona experienced deal in area for Getafe’s Angel value an original €6 million | Sport

Barcelona experienced a deal to area to sign Angel Rodriguez for €6 million moreover €2m in increase ons which is why he did not celebrate his objective in opposition to the club much on Saturday. Nonetheless, Barca now surface to have changed their thoughts due to his age and Quique Setien’s choice for Martin Braithwaite.

Laporta: Barcelona’s board of directors need to resign | Marca

Joan Laporta has termed on Barcelona’s board of directors to resign in the wake of allegations they hired a agency to assault gamers and boost Bartomeu. He Tweeted: “It’s outrageous that they use these mafia techniques to stain the picture of the club. All of this reveals their incompetence once again, and they’re panicking to cover everything. They have to resign.”

I3 Ventures deny doing work for Barcelona to criticise club legends | Marca

PR company I3 Ventures has denied doing the job for Barcelona to criticise club legends as has been reported. A statement study: “Regarding the information published nowadays about a contract with Barcelona for the technology of content in opposition to selected people, athletes or enterprises, we desire to point out for the document that this is totally fake.”

Report inbound links Barca with Facebook accounts aimed at detrimental players’ illustrations or photos | AS

Cadena SER’s radio programme El Larguero has released a document that reportedly proves I3 Ventures was driving social media accounts that spread detrimental facts about Barcelona gamers.