[FC Barcelona Information: seventeen February 2020]

Image by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto by means of Getty Photos

A spherical-up of the most up-to-date Barcelona information and transfer rumors

Leo Messi, concerned in 26 Liga objectives – FC Barcelona

Getting scored 14 and assisted 12, the Argentinian tops each types in the competitors and is ranked next total in the best European leagues

The 7 days ahead – FC Barcelona

This is the system for the following seven times setting up up to a pay a visit to from Eibar

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal’s anger at lack of taking part in time at Barcelona – Sport

Arturo Vidal was a person of the players left out towards Getafe. Though several anticipated him to get started in opposition to Bordalas’ actual physical workforce, Setien stunned bu opting for control in the center wit Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo.

Ter Stegen comes out in defence of Quique Setien – Activity

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was just one of the significant protagonists towards Getafe. Not just becuase he made a terrific help you save but since he operated as the to start with outfielder as effectively as the goalkeeper – an essential aspect in Quique Setien’s program.

Quique Setien changes Barcelona’s work schedule – FC Barcelona

Barcelona start off a new 7 days of teaching ahead of the La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday. Immediately after the win more than Getafe this weekend, they following face the Basque side at Camp Nou.

Puyol: I am open to Barca but it is dependent on the moment – Sport

Carlos Puyol, the previous Barcelona captain, is still viewing the club from the exterior. He spoke about his ideas for the long run from Berlin, where by on Monday he will be component of the Laureus awards.

Barcelona never feel offer for Lautaro Martinez will be simple this summer months – Sport

Lautaro Martinez and FC Barcelona appear to be condemned to occur to an comprehension this summer season. The Argentine is one particular of the best strikers in the earth and the Catalan club are seeking for a prolonged-term Luis Suarez heir. On the other hand, Barça are not certain they will be equipped to pull off the deal.

Barcelona established for Camp Nou improvements future 7 days – Football Espana

Barcelona are established to kick off a brand name new local creating programme, aimed at acquiring the area surrounding the Camp Nou.

Barcelona shift for Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite – Soccer Espana

Barcelona have determined Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite as their unexpected emergency February transfer signing, say El Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona supplied green gentle for emergency forward signing – Soccer Espana

Barcelona have been offered the green gentle to indication an crisis ahead this 7 days pursuing a extended-expression injury to Ousmane Dembele.