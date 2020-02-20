[FC Barcelona Information: twenty February 2020]

Image by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto by means of Getty Visuals
A round-up of the most recent Barcelona news and transfer rumors
When and in which to watch Barça v Eibar – FC Barcelona
We take a appear at how to catch this weekend’s La Liga clash at Camp Nou
Ideas transform to Eibar – FC Barcelona
The 2nd session of the 7 days has taken location at the Ciutat Esportiva
The major read through: Maradona, the FC Barcelona a long time – FC Barcelona
With the game amongst the blaugranes and Italian club Napoli just all over the corner, we take a glance at a footballing colossus who represented each golf equipment for the duration of his career: Diego Armando Maradona
Barça arrive at settlement with Braithwaite and will shell out his €18m launch clause – Sport
The club strategy to announce the deal on Wednesday and existing the ahead on Thursday
Martin Braithwaite suggests goodbye to Leganes – Sport
The Danish participant fulfilled with officials and is heading to Barcelona
Spanish FA reject Leganes request to exchange Barcelona-sure Martin Braithwaite – Football-Espana
The Spanish FA have turned down an attraction from Leganes to signal a substitute for star striker Martin Braithwaite, who is established to be a part of Barcelona.