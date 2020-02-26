[FC Barcelona News: 26 February 2020]

Image by Pedro Salado/Top quality Activity Images/Getty Photographs

A round-up of the newest Barcelona news and transfer rumors

Napoli 1-1 Barça: All to be made a decision at Camp Nou – FC Barcelona

Griezmann aim cancels out Mertens’ opener and every thing is still left to engage in for in the next leg in three week’s time

Griezmann opens the door for Barça – FC Barcelona

The French striker has opened the scoring on nine situations for the blaugranes this year

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne disappointed with Barcelona attract – Football Espana

Napoli ahead Lorenzo Insigne was remaining disappointed as the Serie A aspect drew 1-one with Barcelona in their Champions League final 16 tie.

Sergio Busquets admits squad issues soon after Napoli attract – Soccer Espana

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets admitted the club are short on options in advance of a busy operate of online games following their Champions League draw with Napoli.

Antoine Griezmann: In the Camp Nou it will be distinctive – Activity

“We preferred to get, we arrived to gain, but it wasn’t possible. It was challenging for us to get into the match and create room and shots at 1st,” claimed Griezmann. “We played with their tiredness to create a lot more possibilities as time went by.