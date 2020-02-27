[FC Barcelona News: 27 February 2020]

Picture by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto by means of Getty Visuals

A round-up of the most current Barcelona news and transfer rumors

Griezmann opens the door for Barça – FC Barcelona

The French striker has scored the 1st objective of the video game on nine situations this season

1-1: Traditionally beneficial – FC Barcelona

In 14 previous European 1st legs away from household that finished a person apiece, Barça have capable all but 2 times

The most even Clásico in modern years – FC Barcelona

This will be just the fourth time in the past 20 several years that Barça and Madrid play the 2nd league Clásico when so shut to just about every other in phrases of details

Atletico fined 12k euros soon after Die Griezmann chants – Activity

The opposition committee has fined Atletico Madrid 12,000 euros immediately after the chants from their followers aimed at Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann. They experienced sung ‘Die Griezmann,’ when the teams clashed on December 1 in Madrid. Barcelona received the activity one-.

Six B workforce gamers teach publish-Napoli as Barça switch feelings to Clasico – Activity

Barcelona trained at midday on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper after traveling back again right away immediately after Tuesday’s attract versus Napoli in Italy.

Capello criticised “static” Barça who go on to count on Messi – Sport

Soon after the 1-one attract amongst Barcelona and Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, former Italy coach Fabio Capello analysed the recreation for Sky Italia.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique not dominated out of El Clasico – Football Espana

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has not been ruled out of Sunday’s El Clasico in opposition to Authentic Madrid despite sustaining an ankle injury at Napoli.