[FC Barcelona News: 5 March 2020]

Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Activity through Getty Images

A round-up of the most up-to-date Barcelona information and transfer rumors

Return to training – FC Barcelona

This Wednesday evening, the initial-group squad returned to instruction to start out preparing for the league match versus True Sociedad at Camp Nou. The session took position on Pitch 2 of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, and Barça B’s R. Araujo, Riqui Puig, Collado and Ansu Fati produced up the quantities.

Barcelona’s Ter Stegen established for new offer as club eyes transfers – ESPN

Barcelona will present Marc-Andre ter Stegen an improved agreement just before the finish of the calendar year to replicate his rising significance at the club, numerous resources have told ESPN.

Barcelona to re-open up negotiations with PSG on Neymar offer – a number of reports – Soccer Espana

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is the major transfer focus on for Barcelona this summer time, according to both Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona deny Junior Firpo personal injury thanks to go karting – Soccer Espana

Barcelona have denied reports from the Catalan press which assert that wing-back again Junior Firpo was hurt in a go kart incident.

Eder Sarabia’s touchline persona annoys Barça gamers but not the club – Sport

Eder Sarabia’s criticism of various Barcelona gamers on the touchline through the side’s 2- defeat to Genuine Madrid on Sunday has annoyed component of the dressing area but not the club, who sense he was just performing his occupation.

What is heading on with De Jong? The comparison concerning Ajax and Barça – Sport

In Holland, there’s criticism of the position Barça are working with the midfielder in

Defender De Ligt describes why he chose Juventus and not Barcelona – Activity

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt spoke about the connection he has with Frenkie de Jong following the two went their different ways final summer season.