[FC Barcelona News: twenty five February 2020]

Picture by Ciro Sarpa/Getty Pictures

A round-up of the latest Barcelona information and transfer rumors

Piqué: ‘Napoli enjoy nicely towards the large teams’ – FC Barcelona

The Barça defender also stated at his push convention that ‘we want to keep the very good run heading, it gives us confidence’

Neapolitan lovers prepared for the big working day – FC Barcelona

Just weeks just after currently being officially recognised, the Penya Blaugrana Napoli is getting ready to welcome their beloved workforce to their metropolis

Ter Stegen appears forward to Napoli and over and above – FC Barcelona

Barça goalkeeper discusses the Champions League, El Clásico, Setién, Braithwaite and fatherhood…

Setien psyched for Champions League debut: It is likely to be passionate – Sport

Quique Setien will make his debut in the Champions League on Tuesday when Barcelona get on Napoli in Italy in the last 16 of the opposition.

Barcelona established to indication Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon – Soccer Espana

Barcelona are close to finishing the signing of Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon, according to a report in Superdeporte.

El Clasico: Mateu Lahoz to referee Real Madrid v Barcelona – Soccer Espana

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been preferred as the referee for this weekend’s El Clasico fixture among Serious Madrid and Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is fantastic, he is an instance for anyone – Gennaro Gattuso – Football Espana

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has hailed Barcelona star Lionel Messi as the world’s most effective player and “an illustration for absolutely everyone.”