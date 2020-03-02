[FC Barcelona News: two March 2020]

Picture by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photographs

A round-up of the most recent Barcelona information and transfer rumors

Messi Barça participant with most Clásico appearances | FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi turned the Barca player with the most Clasico appearances on Sunday. He has moved previous Xavi in the listing and appeared in the fixture 43 instances.

Amor: Authentic Madrid didn’t deserve to gain | Marca

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor explained Authentic Madrid didn’t deserve to earn El Clasico. He spelled out: “They pushed up and they pressed us. Their strategy was to stop the sport. They pressed and designed possibilities. It proved highly-priced for us, but I do not believe they deserved the get.”

Barcelona forward Trincao on target all over again in newest Braga win | Activity

Francisco Trincão was on target once more for Braga at the weekend. The ahead, who will transfer to Barca in the summer months, scored in a two-1 acquire above Maritimo.

Barcelona aren’t way too reliant on Messi – Setien | Yahoo Athletics

Barcelona manager Quique Setien turned down solutions his staff are too reliant on captain Lionel Messi immediately after Sunday’s two- defeat to True Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid make the most of Messi’s lifeless display screen to revive Liga title race | Target

Actual Madrid created the most of a lifeless overall performance from Lionel Messi to choose all three points against Barcelona in El Clasico.

Barca need to have taken advantage of ‘worst’ True Madrid facet, says Pique | Eurosport

Gerard Pique had a little bit of a pop at Genuine Madrid after Sunday’s defeat. He said Zinedine Zidane’s team’s exhibit “was the worst Madrid I have faced at the Bernabéu.”