[fc-tokyo-fireplace-back-from-s-pulse-with-targets-from-brazilian-trio]

SHIZUOKA – FC Tokyo withstood early tension from Shimizu S-Pulse in the J. League 1st division on Sunday as they kicked off their 2020 season with a three-1 gain.

The 2019 runners-up struggled to attain traction versus S-Pulse, who finished 12th last year, and observed on their own 1- down at IAI Stadium adhering to an early second-50 % goal from Thailand intercontinental Teerasil Dangda.

Teerasil, participating in in the J. League once more right after a 2018 personal loan stint with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, skipped with a couple of pictures in a quiet initial fifty percent but was equipped to place S-Pulse forward two minutes just after the crack.

The Thai striker obtained a deft by means of-go from Kenta Nishizawa in front of the penalty place and blasted earlier goalkeeper Akihiro Hayashi.

But FC Tokyo gained momentum later in the next 50 % following ahead Leandro drew a penalty and Diego Oliveira equalized from the place against S-Pulse keeper Neto Volpi in the 77th.

The website visitors took the lead 3 minutes later on pursuing a outstanding passing show, with Oliveira sending the ball as a result of the defense to Adailton, who chipped Volpi to make it 2-1. Leandro capped the scoring with an damage-time penalty.

In other matches, objectives from Shu Kurata and Shinya Yajima helped Gamba Osaka hang on for a 2-1 earn above reigning champions Yokohama F. Marinos.

In that recreation, 40-year-previous Gamba midfielder Yasuhito Endo performed in his 631st J1 game, equaling the document set by former Japan goalkeeper Seigo Narazaki.

Endo, whose 152 nationwide crew caps are the most by a Japanese player, grew to become the initially Japanese to engage in in one,000 league, cup and senior intercontinental game titles.

In Kobe, Kyogo Furuhashi’s 74th-moment equalizer salvaged a one-one attract for Vissel Kobe towards Yokohama FC.

Douglas Vieira, Leandro Pereira and Tsukasa Morishima all scored in host Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s 3- rout of Kashima Antlers.