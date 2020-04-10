FCC Must Prohibit China Telecom Due to National Security Risk, Review the Ministry of Justice’s Led Review

Several federal agents, including the Department of Justice and Homeland Security, on Thursday had asked the Federal Communications Commission to revoke authorization of China Telecom to provide services in the United States.

The six executive branch institutions – the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, Defense, State and Trade, together with the United States Trade Representative – unanimously recommended that the state-owned telecommunications company be prevented from providing international services involving the United States.

“Today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people goes on our telecommunications network,” said John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security said in a press release. “The security of our government and our professional communications, as well as our most personal data, depends on the use of trusted partners from countries who share our values ​​and aspirations for humanity. Today’s actions are only our next step in ensuring the integrity of the American telecommunications system.”

Relations with China Telecom endanger national security and law enforcement, according to the agency. The recommendation alleges that China Telecom inaccurately represents itself to the public and U.S. government. According to the report, the agency was concerned about the People’s Republic of China (PRC) “role in evil cyber activities targeting the United States” and that “China Telecom is vulnerable to exploitation, influence and control by the PRC government.”

He also said China Telecom gave misinformation to the US government about where the records were stored, “raising questions about who has access to those records.”

The press release announcing the report also said China Telecom did not comply with the 2007 Guarantee Letter – a letter in which China Telecom outlined their commitments to the DOJ, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and DHS. But the press release did not specify specifically.

In the letter, China Telecom agreed to make all billing records and customer information available to the US. The company also agrees that if US law enforcement agencies request information from the company, they will not disclose the request, unless the disclosure is in accordance with the law. Requirements.

China Telecom is accused of violating agreements with the United States government.

STR / AFP / Getty

This report is the result of an April 4 executive order that formed the Committee for Assessing Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector. Previously, the Department of Justice, Defense and Homeland Security operated as an ad hoc committee called Team Telecom. The committee has oversight when it comes to FCC applications from foreign telecommunications companies.

The FCC has not yet responded to the recommendation. Newsweek reached out to the FCC to comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.

The US subsidiary of China Telecom is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, and has offices throughout the country. The parent organization is the largest broadband operator in the world, with 135 million customers. It also owns and operates more than 51,000 miles of optical fiber in 70 percent of China. More than 670,000 people are employed by China Telecom, which ranks No. 141 in the Global 500 Fortune magazine list in 2018.