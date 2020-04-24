FCC President Ajit Pai: Chinese telecommunications authorization terminated

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged Chinese government-controlled telecommunications companies to explain why they should not revoke their authority to operate in the United States, citing possible risks to national security.

The FCC issued demonstration orders to China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and ComNet. The FCC asked companies why they should not revoke their authorization to operate in the United States, as they are controlled by the Chinese government.

Orders followed according to the FCC in 2019 rejected China Mobile USA’s request to provide international telecommunications services between America and other countries.

FCC President Ajit Pai wrote in a statement on Friday:

Foreign entities that provide telecommunications services — or seek to provide services — in the United States must not pose a risk to our national security. The Show Show Cause orders reflect our deep concern, shared by the departments of commerce, defense, national security, justice, and the state, and the U.S. trade representative, about the vulnerability of these companies to exploitation, influence, and control. of the Chinese Communist. Part, as they are subsidiaries of Chinese state-owned entities. We simply cannot take risks and expect the best when it comes to the security of our networks.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) has praised the order of FCC President Pai, claiming that controlled Chinese companies could violate America’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Cotton said in a statement Friday:

Regardless of their calls to the contrary, these companies show up to the Chinese Communist Party and their operation in the United States will continue to pose a threat to our critical networks as long as it continues. President Pai has rightly identified the magnitude of Chinese telecommunications pollution and the FCC is taking strong measures to eliminate it.

Cotton also asked the FCC to ban and revoke China Telecom’s authority to provide international telecommunications services.

Cotton said:

China Telecom has been operating freely in the United States for years, despite having been hijacked by U.S. Internet traffic and misdirected through China. Allowing Chinese companies to access our telecommunications network is a threat to the ability of Americans to communicate freely and securely.

He added: “I urge the FCC to consider the unanimous recommendation of six U.S. agencies to ban China Telecom from operating in the United States.”

