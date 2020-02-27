fcc-received-one,300-grievances-about​-the-super-bowl-halftime-present

You just cannot be sure to every person. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on an explosive Super Bowl halftime display, making us all collectively fail to remember the horrors of last year’s Maroon 5 performance. They put on a damn superior show. It was enjoyment, pretty, and clever, like when Lopez was surrounded by bodies hunting like a goddess. What an epic impression. Well, some monotonous moms and dads took severe problem with the PG-13 imagery of it all. There were being in excess of one,300 complaints submitted to the FCC about it.

The Halftime Show

It was a pretty PG-13 and tame halftime demonstrate. There was nothing at all a lot more revealing than past calendar year when Adam Levine took off his shirt and forced the overall environment to watch him dance and sing shirtless as if he’s Iggy Pop. Individuals complained then, much too, but not as significantly as they’re complaining now. Total, this year’s halftime show was a pretty perfectly-acquired performance, but a handful of voices whined about the sexiness of the display. Their eyes merely could not tackle the pole dancing, twerking, and dance moves.

100 Million Watched

Maintain in intellect, more than 100 million individuals tuned in to view the Super Bowl on Fox this yr. Out of these 100 million, only one,300 were bothered or bored adequate to produce about their grievances to the FCC. The principal complaint is some mom and dad felt their children were subjected to a “porno present,” suggesting they’ve hardly ever observed a “porno show” in their full grownup lives.

The Complaints

CNN got their palms on some of these grievances. They are equally comical and scary seems into the minds of strangers. Right here are a handful of the issues, which most most likely, are related in tone and see as the rest of the grievances:

“Jennifer Lopez’s overall performance at the Super Bowl halftime demonstrate was extremely explicit and fully unacceptable for a celebration the place households together with small children are observing. I experienced to ship my youngsters out of the space so that they weren’t uncovered to anything they really should not have noticed.” “My family was incredibly thrilled to look at the Super Bowl tonight. Even so, I was not organized to reveal to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she retained grabbing her crotch. My daughter was asking if she was experience ill from owning so considerably skin showing.” “The 50 percent time exhibit was incredibly sexual in nature. I have in no way viewed so numerous sex poses outside the house porn journals.” “A disgusting spectacle was on show all through the halftime show of the Super Bowl yesterday and I’m sickened by the strategy that this was broadcast in to so several residences in The us and perhaps all around the entire world. Providing sex appears to be the position at present, inspite of human trafficking and the Me Much too motion. Shame on Fox.”

What’s ironic is, some of the problems are significantly much more offensive than the genuine Tremendous Bowl halftime present. The FCC been given some definitely ugly statements about the overall performance. They’re not really worth taking very seriously in the slightest, even though. At the conclude of the day, it that difficult to transform off a tv? Is it that challenging to tell the young children to acquire a hike for a few of minutes? For these people today, indeed, seemingly it is.

A Really Insignificant Pepsi Boycott

Some of these complainers are heading the additional mile. A disgruntled handful of adult men and women warned the FCC they’ll under no circumstances drink Pepsi yet again (cue the gasps). Pepsi will endure, and the folks who decide versus ingesting that poison, they will almost certainly survive lengthier as well. There’s the silver lining in all the ridiculousness surrounding the wonderful Super Bowl halftime exhibit: considerably less individuals ingesting soda. When we all look at it that way, it is honest to say Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s exhibit was powerful more than enough to quite possibly prolong life.



J-Lo will save, remember that.