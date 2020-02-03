FCC takes action against sharing location data

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Wireless networks that sold their customers’ real-time location data violated U.S. law, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai wrote to Congress on Friday (January 31).

The letter stated that the FCC enforcement agency “came to the conclusion that one or more cellular operators appeared to have violated federal law.”

Pai said that “a formal liability statement” affecting at least one cellular company would be sent to the five-member FCC commission.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said it was “a shame” that the FCC had taken so long to act. “It’s terrifying to think about what a black market could do with this data,” she added.

Pai’s letter goes on to say, “I strive to ensure that all companies that are subject to our jurisdiction comply with the Communications Act and FCC regulations, including those that protect sensitive consumer information, such as real-time location information. “

A retail group representing US cellular operators told Reuters: “After hearing suspected misuse of the data, the operators quickly investigated, suspended access to, and then discontinued these programs.”

In 2018, a security researcher said it was possible that “data from a California-based technology company” could track the cellular users of numerous airlines without their consent.

US Senator Ron Wyden informed the FCC in 2018 that cellular companies were selling location data “to a seedy prison phone company,” which allowed prison guards to track American cell phones.

Wyden said on Friday (January 31) that he was “excited to see whether the FCC mobile companies would be held accountable or slapped”.

Jeff Glueck, CEO of location data company Foursquare, wrote in an opinion article in October that the industry needed regulation. Glück said that, for example, phone apps should not be able to access customer data without saying exactly how they are used.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.