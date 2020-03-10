FCC under senatorial fire due to restrictions on broadband rural funding – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6d7c9799edc49462e1be426acbe9c7c611%

% MINIFYHTML6d7c9799edc49462e1be426acbe9c7c612%

The latest plan by the Federal Communications Commission to expand high-speed internet access across the country has been criticized by members of Congress who fear more than $ 20 billion in funding will not reach the communities that need more.

On Tuesday, two dozen senators, Republicans and Democrats, wrote to FCC President Ajit Pai denouncing the new Rural Digital Agency, or RDOF, digital opportunity fund. This new program will create a $ 20.4 billion fund to provide access to high-speed generation for rural homes and businesses they currently lack. However, according to senators, that money will not be made available to communities that have already been funded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program or other broadband development programs or state-managed grants.

% MINIFYHTML6d7c9799edc49462e1be426acbe9c7c613%% MINIFYHTML6d7c9799edc49462e1be426acbe9c7c614%

“This FCC ruling sets a dangerous and counterproductive precedent that discourages states from investing in rural communities,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

% MINIFYHTML6d7c9799edc49462e1be426acbe9c7c615%

% MINIFYHTML6d7c9799edc49462e1be426acbe9c7c616%

“This order can be devastating for New Yorkers and rural communities across the country,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

“This order can be devastating for rural New Yorkers.”

The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The edge. However, at a hearing Tuesday on Senate duties, Pai said: “If a state has told a broadband provider, & # 39; here are funds to provide a service of 25 megabits per second & # 39; ; you want the FCC to terminate and double that company funding or find another company to do exactly the same thing. “

However, senators fear that the restrictions the FCC has enforced on the RDOF could send a “dizzying message,” to states that are considering creating their own broadband programs. “Your agency should encourage states to take action,” the senators said in the letters.

The first RDOF auction will be held this October and “will focus on more than six million homes and businesses in registration blocks that are completely out of service,”; for high-speed broadband. At Tuesday’s hearing, Democratic commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks voiced concern over the accuracy of the agency’s broadband maps that have been criticized for years by lawmakers from both sides of the chamber.

Currently, the FCC maps communities without significant high-speed access across the country with the data it receives from operators. This information, which providers often exaggerate, has created very inaccurate maps and led Congress to introduce bipartisan measures to resolve them.

At Tuesday’s session, Democratic commissioners suggested that the maps be adjusted before the RDOF auction is advanced. “We need pre-money maps and pre-implementation data,” Rosenworcel said. “We’re making it a lot more like a broad-band advertising gimmick than a real policy.”

Republican commissioners like Pai and Brendan Carr agreed that the maps should be updated, but they say they have enough data to identify fully service-free communities to continue with RDOF in those areas before the maps are defined.

“There are millions of places that we know are, in fact, not served based on any map you advise,” Pai replied. “Waiting to serve those areas, until we sort out the maps in completely different areas, is irresponsible.”