FDA action against vapen tastes has blind spot: disposables – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – The US government started Thursday to enforce restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing minors. But some teenagers may be one step ahead of the rules.

Parents, researchers and students warn that some young people have already switched to a new type of vape that is not covered by the taste ban.

These disposable e-cigarettes are sold under brands such as Puff Bar, Stig and Fogg in flavors such as pink lemonade, blueberry ice cream and tropical mango.

The harsh action of the Food and Drug Administration focuses meticulously on reusable vapen devices such as Juul, the blockbuster brand that caused the teenage vape craze in the US. Under the new policy, only menthol and tobacco flavorings are permitted for those devices.

Critics of the FDA policy fear that teenagers will simply switch to cheaper disposable items, which are widely available at local stores and gas stations.

“They are very accessible and appear to be the new, vibrant product,” Dr. said. Karen Wilson, a tobacco researcher and pediatrician at Mount Sinai medical school in New York.

The FDA confirmed that the taste limitation does not apply to “independent, disposable” products, but only to rechargeable products that use pods or cartridges that are prefilled with a nicotine solution.

Rationale of the agency: reusable vapen are by far the most popular among underage users, according to more than 60% of high school students who vape, according to survey data collected last year.

The FDA’s best tobacco regulator said it can still go after any sheep product that appeals to teenagers.

“If we see a product that is aimed at children, we will take action,” said Mitch Zeller, who heads the agency’s tobacco center, in a statement.