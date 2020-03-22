FDA-approved rapid coronavirus test, results within 45 minutes

The Food and Drug Administration approved a rapid coronavirus test on Saturday, which will produce results in about 45 minutes. The test will be available in the coming weeks and no training will be needed to administer the tests.

Cepheid, a California-based diagnostic testing company, announced on Saturday that the FDA approved the use of its XpertXpress Sars-CoV-2 rapid molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19, the Chinese coronavirus detection. The test is designed to work on any of the company’s more than 23,000 automated testing systems. The test gives results in about 45 minutes, company officials said in a written statement.

“During this time of increasing demand for hospital services, physicians urgently need an on-demand diagnostic test for the real-time management of patients who are evaluated for admission to care facilities. Accurate patient-by-patient testing can be transformative and can help ease the pressure that the 2019 nCoV outbreak emergency has placed on healthcare facilities, which must properly allocate respiratory isolation resources. ” , said Dr. David Persing, MD, Ph. .D., Said nowhere Cepheid’s chief medical and technology officer. “Taking advantage of the design principles of our current Xpert Xpress Cartridge technology for influenza / RSV, in which several regions of the viral genome are targeted to provide rapid detection of current and potential future variants of SARS-CoV-2, we have developed a test that provides quality results for reference laboratory in multiple parameters where it can act. prompt treatment information is needed. “

The company claims that it currently has about 5,000 of its GeneXpert systems located in the U.S. that can perform point-to-point testing.

“The test we are authorizing today will be able to deliver results to Americans in a few hours, instead of days like the existing tests, and the company plans to publish it through March 30, which is an incredibly fast schedule for. With new tools such as timely diagnosis, we are moving to a new testing phase, where testing will be much easier for Americans in need, “said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a statement. release from Saturday. “With the development of timely diagnostics, Americans who need tests will be able to get results faster than ever before. There are more and more options for reliable and comfortable testing at an incredibly fast rate, thanks to the great work of our team. FDA and the naivety of American industry. “

“Our automated systems do not require users to have specialized training to perform tests; they are able to operate 24 hours a day, and many systems do so today,” added Cefeid President Warren Kocmond.

The company says it will begin shipping tests next week.

“Our dedicated FDA team has been working tirelessly to streamline the review and authorization of new diagnoses during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” concluded FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D. “Today marks an important step in expanding the availability of tests and, especially, quickly. One-off proof of attendance means that results are delivered to patients in patient care centers, such as hospitals, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms, rather than samples being sent to. a laboratory. With today’s approval, there is now an option at the point-of-care testing, which allows the patient access to more immediate results. ”

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Lead News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.