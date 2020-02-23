[fda-approves-drug-to-fight-high-cholesterol]

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new cholesterol-lowering medication.
Esperion’s Nexletol is a once-daily tablet and is an alternative for millions of patients that can’t take or don’t respond well to statins.
The company says it’s the first oral non-statin drug approved in nearly two decades.
During studies, the drug reduced cholesterol in patients by an average of 18 percent when used with moderate or high-intensity statins.
The new drug could become available as early as late March.
