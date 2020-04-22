FDA approves first coronavirus test for home use

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it approved the first home-based coronavirus test. It will initially be available to healthcare professionals and first responders, and is expected to be sold to consumers within a few weeks in most states.

This test, called Pixel, is a nasal swab kit developed and sold by LabCorp. Patients collect their samples using a special sterile cotton swab included in the kit and send them to one of the company’s labs for analysis.

The FDA said it has given the company an emergency permit to conduct the test earlier.

“With this measure, we now have a convenient and reliable option for taking samples from the comfort and safety of patients at home,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The test kit price is $ 119. Potential customers should be surveyed for their eligibility to take the test. LabCorp spokesman Mike Geller told CBS News that the customer should prepay the test and “contact the insurer to determine if their plan will reimburse the costs.”

The testing website states that it is not available in New York, New Jersey, Maryland or Rhode Island. According to Geller, these states are excluded because of restrictions on patients starting their own laboratory tests. New York and New Jersey are the two states with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

LabCorp said the test will be available first to frontline employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or who may be symptomatic, after which the test was “in the next few weeks. To be sold to the general public.

Health officials have warned consumers in the past to avoid unauthorized home inspections that appear to have been advertised on social media, and the FDA has reiterated the warning in a Monday statement.

“It is important to note that this is not a general approval for home sampling of patient samples using other sampling swabs, media, or tests, or for tests that are performed entirely at home.” FDA said.

LabCorp said the home recovery kit for testing is not technically FDA approved or approved and is only approved by the agency for the duration of the COVID-19 detection and pandemic.

