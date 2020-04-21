FDA approves first home-based coronavirus test

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has approved the first licensed home-based coronavirus test. The test will first be available to healthcare professionals and first responders, and will be available to consumers in most states in the coming weeks.

The test, called Pixel, is a nasal swab kit developed and sold by LabCorp. Patients collect their samples using a special sterile cotton swab included in the kit and send them to one of the company’s labs for analysis.

The FDA said it gave the company urgent approval to conduct the test early.

“With this measure, we now have a convenient and reliable option for taking samples from the comfort and safety of patients at home,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The test kit price is $ 119. Potential customers should be surveyed for their eligibility to take the test. The testing website states that it is not available in New York, New Jersey, Maryland or Rhode Island. New York and New Jersey are the two states with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. For more information, CBS News contacted the company.

LabCorp states that the test will be initially available to workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms, after which the test will be sold to the public “in the next few weeks.” It’s a schedule.

