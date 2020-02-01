FDA approves Palforzia for peanut allergies

The FDA has approved a new drug, Palforzia, for peanut allergies.

Peanut allergies have long been a concern for those who live with them. In their most severe form, these allergies can be life-threatening – and cause a feeling of danger in foods that may have come into contact with peanuts. Recently, a new drug called Palforzia has shown promise to alleviate allergic reactions to peanuts.

A 2019 New York Times article said that Palforzia “reduces the risk that accidental exposure to small amounts of peanut will trigger a life-threatening response.”

Now Palforzia has made the leap beyond “promising medication in test situations” to something we may see a lot more of. The Wall Street Journal reports that the FDA has approved it – a way for children to build their resistance to peanuts. From what the article describes, it sounds less like a one-time treatment than more like a constant process:

To build their resistance, children aged 4 to 17 years who have been prescribed the new therapy start with escalating doses of Palforzia mixed with applesauce or other foods every day and continue this dose indefinitely after reaching a certain dose ,

Palforzia doesn’t sound cheap. In the Wall Street Journal article, author Peter Loftus cited the drug’s list price as “$ 890 a month or about $ 10,680 a year” to go on the drug. It’s also a bold step forward when it comes to treating something that has been alarming to many.

