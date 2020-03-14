FDA issues emergency approval for Swiss company coronavirus test

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved emergency authorization for a coronavirus test by Swiss diagnostic developer Roche.

The tests provide results in less than four hours and can produce up to 4,128 results in 24 hours, according to CNBC:

The FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization allows tests to be deployed in markets including the United States, as well as others that accept the CE mark which means they comply with European directives.

United States health regulators have approved a new coronavirus test, which will accelerate by ten times the ability to test patients, helping to solve a major obstacle for American efforts to contain the virus.

“We are definitely increasing the speed by a factor of 10,” said Thomas Schinecker, head of the Swiss drug maker’s diagnostic unit, in an interview, according to Bloomberg:

This is the third (and first commercially available) FDA-approved emergency test. In February, the agency removed the diagnostic tools launched by the CDC and the New York State Department of Public Health.

Launched in 2014, Roche’s Coba systems are widely available worldwide, with 695 of the 6800 instruments and 132 of the 8800 systems already installed.

Schinecker said 110 of these tools in the US and Roche have installed a significant number of new ones in key locations in the US in recent weeks.

“The tests analyze the nucleic acids extracted from the saliva or mucus of the patients and compare them with sequences found in coronavirus strains, including SARS and those found in Wuhan, China,” said Bloomberg.

Follow Penny Starr at Twitter