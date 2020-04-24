FDA Warning About Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

On April 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a AleWatch Safety Alert warning about the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine to monitor COVID-19.

After preliminary research suggests that hydroxychloroquine may help some patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms to increase, the FDA has authorized an emergency use (EUA) to allow physicians to use the medication on clinical patients who have their symptoms did not improve. Several studies have also been proposed to study its efficacy as a COVID-19 drug.

However, hydroxychloroquine can have serious effects in the heart, contributing to hypertension which in turn can be life-threatening. For those with existing heart problems, the risk may be higher, especially if the drug is combined with the anti-azithromycin antibiotic, according to other researchers monitoring COVID-19 patients. The American Heart Association, the American Heart Association and the Joint Rhythm Association published cautious guidelines urging doctors to refrain from using hydroxychloroquine on patients at any sign of a heart problem.

The drug is approved for the treatment of malaria, and in the case of hydroxychloroquine, also for the treatment of coronary heart disease such as diarrhea and lupus. (In the US, hydroxychloroquine has become more common since malaria has become more resistant to chloroquine.) For people taking the medication for an allergic reaction, their doctors are monitoring symptoms of side effects and may adjust. part as required.

The FDA’s safety alert does not say that those patients should stop taking the drugs they need, instead it warns consumers “not to buy these drugs from an online pharmacy without a prescription from your health care provider is not. ” The emphasis emphasizes that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine should be used only for COVID-19 where patients can be treated in a hospital as required by EUA or to be registered in a clinical trial with appropriate findings. .

The FDA says there is no proven safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. In fact, a study published on April 23 involving 368 COVID-19 patients in U.S. Veterans Administration hospitals. they found that taking hydroxychloroquine alone, or in combination with azithromycin, did not reduce the need for a ventilator compared to those who did not take the drug. Likewise, people who are taking hydroxychloroquine alone are at greater risk of dying while researching than those who are not taking the medication. Researchers in China came to the conclusion of the study in 150 COVID-19 patients who were randomly assigned to receive hydroxychloroquine or current treatment status: after one month, both groups had the same profile, and showed similar levels of disease, suggesting that the drugs did not abolish the COVID-19 gene.

Related Articles

The National Institutes of Health is conducting a comprehensive study of hydroxychloroquine among clinical patients, according to Novartis, whose department of Sandoz offers a new type of medication.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.