FDLE publishes Amber Alert for the kidnapped 3-year-old girl from Florida

APOPKA, Florida (WESH) – A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday morning to a 3-year-old girl who was kidnapped in central Florida, official sources said.
The warning was issued for Madeline Mejia, who was last seen in the 600-block block of East Orange Street in Apopka, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Madeline was last seen in a pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.
The FDLE said she was kidnapped and last seen in a black two-door sedan with a Texas license plate.
The vehicle is driven by a white Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Officials said he had long brown hair and facial hair.
