Fear canceled at coronavirus E3 convention

Business Insider reports that one of the largest gaming, entertainment and consumer electronics events in the world, Expo E3, has been canceled due to fears of the coronavirus spread. An official announcement of the event organizers was recently released and can be viewed below:

According to the statement, the organizers made the “difficult decision to cancel E3” based on “a careful consultation with our member companies about the health and safety of everyone in our industry.”

The Electronics Entertainment Expo was set to take place this June, as organizers are reportedly seeking an online convention.

Nintendo, Microsoft and 2K were some of the companies that announced the titles of this year’s convention. The entertainment software association “explores options for an E3 event online this summer.” Expectations for this year’s E3 have already dropped, after it was announced that the Sony PlayStation maker is not going to attend the event.

Sony stated that it did not feel that E3 was “the right place to focus this year,” which made it the second year that the company had given up attending the event. Earlier today, indie game publisher Devolver Digital posted a nefarious message on Twitter stating, “Cancel your flights and E3 hotels, yes.

A source speaking with Ars Technica stated that they had heard news of the E3 cancellation “directly from ESA members” and that a public statement “was supposed to be today (Tuesday, March 10) and dropped”. “.

So far, many potential attendees have been disappointed with the cancellation on Twitter:

