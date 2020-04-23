Fear for themselves and their families in the drive-to-reach line of chokirinis tests

PARAMUS, N.J. >> They ride in their cars at night, racing to get on a line where they can turn away.

Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream to drive-to-test sites, hoping to get advice on whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they are not infected.

So they wait in the dark outside tent test sites like the one at Bergen Community College, in Paramus, New Jersey, with achy bodies and uncomfortable minds, hoping shortly after sunrise they can finally be tested.

“That’s clear, but I just hope I don’t infect anyone,” said Alexander Carpio, 17, as he waited for his turn.

Mobile test sites like those in northern New Jersey, across the border from the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic in New York, have been rushed into a fight to catch up on tests that remain hard to find, especially for those who have not shown symptoms severe or elderly. There are 24 in New Jersey handling over 8,000 tests daily.

As of Wednesday, about 96,000 people had tested positive in the state. Next door, in New York, more than a quarter-million people learned from the tests that they are infected. The actual number of sick people in both states is undoubtedly higher, as in many places tests remain rare enough that people have been encouraged to seek them out only if they are very ill.

In New Rochelle, a New York City suburb that was a good spot for the virus, a drive-to-reach test site was established in Glen Island Park. This still leaves many people frustrated: Police turned their backs on the car when they showed up without an appointment.

Even those who didn’t feel sick were shaken when they arrived at popular places for picnics and special events on the Long Island Sound, and were greeted by National Guard troops and medical personnel equipped head-to-toe in masks and other protective equipment. .

“It was nerve-wracking because it was like a movie scene. Joe Goubeaud, who was advised to test with his family after his wife, Kristina, a nurse at the New Rochelle school system, had symptoms, I used to go for Glen Island always and now is a pandemic area.

An appointment was not necessary at Paramus, but those seeking to be tested had to show symptoms. And with the ability to perform only 500 tests per day, the site reached its capacity so quickly that it closed not long after its 8 a.m. opening.

Teresa Reyes arrived after 4 a.m. and, with her husband Gene, she waits in a line of cars that can snake dozens deep inside lines divided by orange cones. They both work at New York hospitals, watching their colleagues fall ill and dreaded they would too. He’s back to work now, but bewildered by the struggle to get a test.

“It’s kind of sad and also frustrating because this is America and we were from the Philippines and it’s a third-world country. And I also feel for my coworkers, because we’re dealing with something that we don’t know, and we don’t even protect, ”he said while breaking down in tears.

“It’s heartbreaking. This is the USA. This is a country in the first world. It’s supposed to be rich …

Officials in many states who have been hit hard by the virus said the lack of widespread testing is the biggest challenge lifting restrictions on social interactions that have kept people away from their jobs, and each other, for weeks.

A majority of successful people get a wind test up negative test, state statistics show.

Roseli Contreras, a new mother with a 2-month-old son, was one of them. The baby’s pediatrician told her to stop breastfeeding after she started feeling sick, and even negative tests didn’t ease her anxiety because she feared a mix-up of results.

His father, Roselio Contreras, who tested with him, was positive – even though he feels no symptoms. She wonders whether the similarity of their name is in a mistake, all while hoping she won’t have to stop seeing her son altogether.

“I just don’t want to end up in a hospital,” he said. “I don’t want us to separate. Yes, it’s just a really scary thought.”

He is the one who eats all of them. In addition to asking if they can be infected with a disease that has killed more than 18,000 in the two states, there is a desire to protect family members who may be even more susceptible.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or mild symptoms that are clear after a few weeks. For some people, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

Alexander is a senior in high school, aware he may be missing out on prom night, a graduation ceremony and many more that were supposed to make this spring so fun. She was accepted into college but does not know where she stands, because she is not sure if she can take the placement exam that is supposed to determine her grades.

But he has much bigger concerns.

She shares a room in her family home with her 72-year-old grandmother, who is diabetic. With her lung pain being so severe that she switched from sleeping on her stomach to her back, she was sure she would be like her mother, who had already tested positive.

She did, though she now felt better. But still, his questions are constantly coming back to others. What if he causes his grandmother to get an illness she might not be able to cope with? How would they protect his father and sister? Can her mother get the virus a second time?

“The hardest part is like, just hope you don’t infect anyone else,” he says. “This is probably the hardest part.”