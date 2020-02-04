Fear of coronavirus: petition to cancel classes in the Alhambra unified school district gaining ground amid global epidemic

ALHAMBRA, California (KABC) – A new online petition is gaining momentum to cancel classes at the Alhambra Unified School District until the end of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic.

The call to cancel the courses was posted on Change.org, where it gathered nearly 14,000 signatures Tuesday morning.

Although it is not clear who created the petition, it appears to have been written by a student.

“At school, students are more likely to be infected and have less concentration in class knowing that a disease is potentially 5 or 10 minutes from entering our lungs. Studying with the knowledge that your life is in danger does not create a stable and secure learning environment and would discourage students from studying, which is a necessity for testing the results, “said the petition.

However, there is no immediate threat to students or the school district, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. Health officials say there have been no confirmed cases in the San Gabriel Valley.

The school district released a statement on January 27, stating in part: “Los Angeles residents, students, workers and visitors should continue to engage in their regular activities and practice good public health care because that’s the height of the flu season in the county. . “

The petition also asked students, teachers and staff to wear protective masks.

“Wearing these masks would protect students and others from transmission or transmission of the disease. I think in an environment like school would maximize the spread of the virus, but by wearing masks, students could protect yourself less. virus. “

However, health officials in the United States do not recommend that the general public wear a face mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus, as only a few cases have been reported in the country and the possibility that the general public may be exposed to the virus. is very minimal.

There have been six cases of new coronavirus from central China confirmed in California, including one case each in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Officials said there would be additional nurses at Alhambra Secondary School to inform and comfort the students.

The city of Alhambra has canceled its celebration of the Lunar New Year, one of the biggest events of the year for the Chinese community, amid fears linked to coronaviruses.

The nix decision last week’s event affected thousands of celebrants and hundreds of suppliers

