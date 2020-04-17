Fear of COVID-19 is believed to be behind the number of non-coronavirus ER visits across Canada

On a normal week, when the world is open, Dr. Kari Sampsel, who practices emergency medicine in Ottawa, can expect to see about 17 or 18 victims of partner violence, sexual assault or both coming to the ER of her hospital. “Some days are harder than others,” said Sampsel, Ottawa Hospital’s medical director for sexual assault and partner abuse care programs. “Sometimes you get a lot of patients. Some days you don’t.”

But as time passes, they always come, week after week, year after year. Until the COVID-19 hit, and they disappeared largely. “Our volumes are way, way, way, down,” Sampsel said. “And when we talk to people all over the province, everybody sees the same thing.”

Across Canada, emergency rooms have remained quiet this week, according to doctors working in several provinces. They see fewer trauma patients. They sew fewer stitches. They treat less and less of the minor illnesses that often plague a busy ER.

At some level, that’s a good thing, doctors say. This means they have more time and more resources to devote to staying safe and fighting COVID-19. But the flip-flop, many doctors worry, is that patients who need immediate care are now hesitant or are giving up treatment altogether because they are afraid to go to the hospital.

“I usually go through an ER shift where I see 10 people with chest pain to lead a heart attack,” Dr. David Carr, who practices emergency medicine in Toronto. “(Today), I see nothing.”

It’s not just heart patients, either. Ontario’s overall ER volume is somewhere between 20 and 50 percent, depending on the hospital, Carr said. Doctors are seeing fewer stroke patients, fewer patients with appendicitis. In Vancouver, Dr. Daniel Kalla, head of emergency department at St. Paul’s Hospital, is seeing fewer opioid overdose patients, even as the death toll in that province continues to rise. “The issue is, where the f – are all these patients?” Carr said.

There is nothing to suggest that fewer heart attacks are happening in the community, or that social isolation is a miracle cure for appendicitis. Instead, doctors believe, patients afraid of contracting COVID-19 are just waiting and getting sick.

Patients two months ago may come in with chest pain are now waiting and coming up with permanent heart damage. Opioid users who normally get high with friends can now overdose on separation. “It’s a definite fear of me,” Kalla said.

For all kinds of vulnerable people – drug users, mentally ill, homeless – the emergency room is a haven of the last resort. They are also where most victims of intimate partner violence – as many as 85 percent of them, according to Sampsel – first place in the medical system. And now, that’s not happening. “We see way less volume than usual for both sexual assault and domestic violence,” she said.

Sampsel does not believe that less violence is happening. “I think (the victims) remain at home and suffer, unfortunately,” he said. “I can’t imagine losing the pressures of an abusive relationship because we’re hiding in the area.”

Sampsel wants to convey the message to anyone experiencing domestic violence that emergency rooms are still open in Ottawa, and across Canada, and they are safe. “It’s important for people to know that we’re available,” he said. ERs have the tools and systems to connect victims to the supports they need to get a new place to stay, to reach the police or even just get medical care.

“We are that port of the storm for everyone,” Sampsel said. “For patients who are in a dangerous situation today – and this happens at any time of the day – we are always open. The lights are always on.” That is true today, in a pandemic, as before.

Carr believes the same message needs to come out to anyone experiencing a medical crisis today. “Symptoms: You have to get your ass (in the ER),” he said. “Because you can’t delay heart attacks, short-term strokes, severe abdominal pain. You can’t use favorable thinking. That’s not therapeutic value.”

He understands why patients are hesitant to come in now. COVID-19 is scary. But he said he feels safe working and he thinks patients should too. “Patients are screened, people are isolated, physicians and nurses are wearing appropriate equipment,” he said.

He knew there were patients and victims out there, suffering. He wants them to know they can and should go to the ER. As of now, he and his companions are not seeing him. “We usually see catastrophic catches and then WANT it,” he said. “But the question is where is everyone?”

