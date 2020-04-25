Fear of Iran Of ‘fresh outbreak’ of Virus

Iranian health officials on Wednesday raised a “new” crackdown on the coronavirus case in their country, which has paid the highest price in the Middle East from cancer.

According to the Shiite mass surveillance at the beginning of the Islamic holy month, about a day before the Muslim world, a total of 76 people were reported dead, in the massacre of Iran is 6,650.

Iran’s calls on April 11 have allowed the reopening of one of the firms shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 attacks.

The spread of the virus has been worsening since the beginning of April, but Alireza Zali, the anti-coronavirus editor for the headliner, on Monday described it as “extremely fast.”

They could “create new waves of infection in Tehran and attempts to address anxiety under dryness”, he said, the IRNA news agency said.

The protesters joined the protesters, with face-to-face and short-term markets, marching to the Tajrish Bazaar in Iran’s city of Tehran at the start of the tenth month of Ramadan Photo: AFP / ATTA KENARE

Health spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Iran has now reported 89,328 cases of COVID-19, including 1,134 in the past 24 hours, since its first case in February.

Much of Iran’s damage is believed.

Jahanpour reiterated the public’s move and clean-up efforts to prevent the coronavirus virus should remain in place.

The ministry’s director of health services, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, has shown “signs of a new threat” to states such as Gilan and Mazandaran in the north and Qom in central Iran “where we have worked hard to prevent cancer”.

Iran, weakened by American sanctions, has struggled to cope with the net since announcing its first case on February 19 – two deaths in the Shiite holy city o Qom.

. [tagToTranslate] fears [t] lift [t] iran [t] new [t] expect [t] oil [t]