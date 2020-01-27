Fear of the coronavirus: three members of a group of tourists taken to Rotorua hospital

New Zealand’s probability of getting coronavirus is “high,” says Director-General for Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Bloomfield says he wants to make sure New Zealand is “very ready” to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

This is because three members of a group of 19 people were assessed at Rotorua Hospital for fear that they might be infected with the deadly new coronavirus infection.

Bloomfield, in a 2:30 p.m. media update on the virus, said 98% of the cases were in China at this point.

The likelihood that New Zealand will get a case is high, he said.

“The likelihood of a lasting community epidemic remains low.”

Tomorrow, a national health coordination center will be operational, he said.

He said there was “a high level of awareness and concern”, which means that people are aware of what to do when they enter the country.

He said that the personal hygiene message around this virus is the same as for most other viruses – make sure your hands are washed and cough properly.

The last time New Zealand underwent border control was in 2009 with swine flu, he said.

He said it would be “very very unusual” to use quarantine powers.

The likelihood that New Zealand would receive a case was high, said Bloomfield, as several other countries have had cases.

In addition, people who entered the country may incubate the virus and it has not been detected.

Filtering of flights from Australia is “under study,” he said.

Director of Public Health, Dr. Caroline McElnay, said that if there was a case, you would expect to see another case of someone close to the person who got it.

However, this would not reach a point where there would be a rapid increase in the number of people infected with the virus.

This is because New Zealand is already preparing, she said.

She said there was no vaccine against the coronavirus.

Although Bloomfield has stated that it is likely that someone in New Zealand is infected with a coronavirus, it is unlikely that anyone will die from it.

The coronavirus mortality rate is around 2-3% – so it is unlikely that anyone in New Zealand will die.

He said the government is working closely with the Australian government, where there is a “constant exchange of information”.

Bloomfield said the health ministry had no direct contact with the Chinese government.

He said he had “no reason” to question the figures and information from China regarding the virus.

He said the government is “actively” considering the use of thermal screeners.

Public health officials were informed earlier that members of a tourist group in Rotorua may have been exposed to a person with coronavirus.

The virus, centered in China, has already killed more than 40 people.

The group of tourists arrived in Auckland on Saturday evening from Australia, then went to Rotorua. It was feared they had contacted someone with the virus on a previous flight to Sydney on January 20.

Rotorua hospital. Photo / File

In a media statement following questions from the Rotorua Daily Post, the Lakes District Health Board confirmed that the group had been assessed for the first time by paramedics in St John on Sunday as part of a coordinated agency response health.

“Three people were then taken to the Emergency Department of Rotorua Hospital for further assessment. Although they were found to have no symptoms indicating infection with the virus, a series of tests were carried out. done for processing, “said the statement.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked what nationalities the people were, but the statement did not answer this question.

There are no confirmed cases of viruses in New Zealand.

The statement from the district health council said that expert advice was obtained from specialists from the Ministry of Health and Infectious Diseases and that the three patients were released on Sunday evening and joined their group of tourists.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Health Officer Dr. Neil de Wet said public health services continue to follow and monitor the group and are currently examining whether further action is required.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and difficulty breathing and may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Local public health services have worked closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure adherence to appropriate protocols and appropriate management of any risk to the public, the statement said.

Lakes District Health Board executive director Nick Saville-Wood said board of health staff are aware of the need to be alert for signs and symptoms of people who may come to the emergency department with flu-like symptoms.

He said health board staff were working closely with Toi Te Ora public health to keep health professionals in the Lakes district informed of the risk.

