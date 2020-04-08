Fear of the unknown: Locked-down athletes face a mental health challenge

MELBOURNE – When Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers completed what he knew would be a final training session before the coronavirus shut down, his deepest feelings were sadness and fear coming.

The fear did not come easily to the strapping 21-year-old Australian, who has endured two heart surgeries since the successful 100-meter freestyle title in Rio and raised crocodiles and pythons for a hobby.

While it took some “processing” to dissolve the fact that his dream of defending his Olympic title in Tokyo was moved back 12 months, it was the hope of not putting his foot in a swimming pool for half a year. really messed up.

“That was my biggest fear, not doing what I wanted to swim, and if I couldn’t do it for six months, I would be a little sad about it,” Chalmers told Reuters over the phone from South Australia.

“I love training and I love to exercise. I think I love training more than I want to.

Chalmers is one of thousands of athletes to pursue dreams following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, while thousands more around the world have been locked up in their sports careers forever.

“The unknowns are quite challenging, especially for athletes whose days are mapped from the minute they wake up to the minute they fall asleep,” Chalmers added.

“And that’s the fear of everybody, and especially me, coming out of the routine and just trying to do what to do in free time today.”

SHOCK PHASE

Health experts warn that a prolonged separation can make a great impression on people whose livelihoods and self-esteem are unrelated to competition.

“A lot of athletes are in an initial phase of shock, probably confused and with some relief after all the chaos,” Caroline Anderson, a psychologist who works with professional and Olympic athletes in Australia, told Reuters .

“Probably their two major coping strategies are having that competition and being able to push themselves physically for six-seven hours a day. They haven’t gotten that far.”

Chalmers has taken to yoga, walking and an exercise bike to maintain mental and physical shape as he awaits the arrival of a swimming pool loan placed in a storage container for his back yard.

Former Olympic butterfly champion Chad le Clos is trying to make the best of the situation by tethering himself to a bungee cord as he swims in his own small backyard pool in Cape Town.

“It’s not perfect, but you have to be creative given the limitations you have,” South Africa told Reuters.

“That will help keep me going.”

Top athletes possess exceptional drive, talent and ability to perform under unrelenting pressure but they are less vulnerable to mental health problems.

Many speak openly of their battles with depression and their recovery from nervous breakdowns. Others quietly carry their burden. A murderer has committed suicide in recent years.

Self-isolation raises the threat of acute psychological events, and not just for athletes with pre-existing conditions, psychologist Anderson said.

“The sudden cessation of sport, from a physiological or biological point of view, has a reduction in endorphins but also (a loss of) identity,” he said.

“They see themselves as athletes and the sport is very much tied to that. Without the sport, the inability to train, these are absolutely risk factors.”

‘WIGGING OUT’

Many athletes put on a brave face locking, converting garages and bedrooms into home gymnasiums and posting fun videos of themselves on social media as appropriate through “bench-pressing” their children.

Former tennis star Roger Federer cheered fans with a video of himself taking shot shots against an outside wall as it snowed in his home in Switzerland.

American middle distance runner Emma Coburn, who took bronze at the 3,000-meter steeplechase in Rio, told Reuters: “I don’t feel stress or anxiety about it. I’m generally happy to be home.”

But weeks and months of lock-in will be a time when mental health experts on teams and federations payroll as they try to plan a path for athletes in what can be overlooked territory.

Unrest in the confinement has been brought in occasionally, with high-profile soccer players starting in hot water for violating government social order by hosting parties. and drinking sessions.

Such incidents typically occur as celebrations after a competition, said Gearoid Towey, founder of Crossing the Line, a charity dedicated to the well-being of athletes.

“I think it’s a bit different. There’s nothing, per se, to celebrate. People are confined to their homes,” he said.

“You will probably get some incidents but with all the mental health resources in the area, the sport will know which athletes can easily get ‘wigging out’.

“You’d think they had more support for them.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom, Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Amy Tennery in New York and Nick Said in Cape Town. Writing by Ian Ransom and Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)