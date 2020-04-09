“Fear of the Walking Dead” Season 6 trailer hints at Morgan’s fate – Watch

A six-season trailer for Fear The Walking Dead has landed.

In a new clip for the Walking Dead prequel series, Morgan Jones (Leni James) ‘s latest message is “just living” (which he said in a walkie talkie when he seems to be dying at the end of season five). featured. It may not confirm anything, but the decision to focus on these words suggests that life in Morgan could be even greater.

Viewers recall that Morgan was shot dead by Ginny (Colby Minifie) and died at the end of season five when the hackers closed. When he sees him bleeding, Morgan conveys his message to his right in what would seem to be his last moment.

The new trailer ends with a shot of Morgan on the ground with her eyes red. Of course, this usually signals that he is now a walker.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXxlykJQBVo (/ embed)

The new season’s advertisement for The Walking Dead prequel also offers some perspectives on other characters, including Alicia (Alicia Debn-Kerry) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) when Morgan plays in the background.

During the season five finale of the joint show show, Ian Goldberg said of Morgan’s fate: “We’ve seen Morgan go through some pretty scary things in the past, but this is probably the biggest ordeal he’s faced … This is a question season six. “

Filming is currently suspended for the show, though the trailer announces that season six will begin “this summer.” Beware of going dead at AMC in the US and at AMC UK in the UK.

In related news, The Walking Dead executive producer Denise Hut suggested that the upcoming season 10 finale might say goodbye to a number of characters.