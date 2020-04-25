Fear the shock at Blue Mountains nurses after staff members ratified COVID-19, Bodington Catholic Health Care Wentworth Falls

Six residents of a Sydney care home have died from coronavirus.

He is 83 years old and has other problems.

Anglicare Sydney, who runs Newmarch House in Caddens, West Sydney, said her family had been there to see her before she died.

“We continue to think, pray, and remember all our loved ones who died and their families in mourning the loss of their loved ones,” said Anglicare Sydney in a statement Comments.

The vision of the Anglicares Newmarch House in Western Sydney, Friday, April 17, 2020. The cafeteria-house has secured 30 cases of Covid-19 after a staff member worked for six days with the not sure he would get the disease.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

An in-house staff member is the first to be identified, with the current shoot at 48 cases.

In addition, a nursing home in NSW was attacked by a coronavirus attack with a COVID-19 practitioner who had successfully treated COVID-19 earlier in the week after making a change in the field within Blue Mountains.

The Roman Catholic school in Wentworth Falls is home to 120 men and women, and its residents and staff fear the coronavirus threat.

NSW Health today confirmed that the report did not act as evidence, but was arrested six days after their last change.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the patients have been found on site.

“In the past 24 hours, we have seen cases in the Blue Mountains,” said Director of Public Health at Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty.

Bodington Wentworth Falls (Nine)

“If you have any small steps, come forward, we want to test you.”

In NSW, the latest cases are out today on the 12th.