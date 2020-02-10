Fearghus Quinn signs a contract with MTK Global before the pro-run

RINGSIDE 10/02/2020

MTK Global is pleased to announce the commitment of the highly rated amateur star Fearghus Quinn, who will become a professional.

Quinn was very successful as an amateur and won titles in both Ulster and Ireland. He looks forward to taking the next step in his career with MTK Global.

Quinn said: “I am very happy to be part of MTK Global. They do a lot of boxing in Ireland and do big shows with great fights. So I’m looking forward to being involved.

“It’s great to be on the same team as some of the biggest names in boxing now and hopefully not get the opportunity to box on the biggest stages.”

“I won Ulster and Irish titles as an amateur and had the opportunity to represent Ulster and Ireland around the world, which was a great experience. I’m made for the professional game and can’t wait to start my journey. “

Jamie Conlan, MTK Coordinator for Professional Development, said: “We are pleased to welcome Fearghus to the team. As an amateur, he was a member of the Irish high performance team, won multi-nation titles and was also an Ulster senior champion. So it is clear that he is a very good fighter.

“He joins the professional rankings in a fantastic and exciting time of Irish boxing and we’re really looking forward to seeing how he’s doing.”

Quinn’s professional debut will be announced in due course.