[fearing-an-infection,-people-protest-coronavirus-evacuees-landing-in-ukraine]



Unexpected emergency service customers putting on protective fits collect in the vicinity of an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals, who ended up evacuated from China strike by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, shortly right after landing at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

February 20, 2020

By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – Citizens in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a aircraft carrying evacuees from China’s Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus irrespective of authorities insisting there was no hazard.

Protesters from the village of Novi Sanzhary blocked the street main to a sanatorium the place the evacuees are thanks to be held in quarantine for at minimum two months to make absolutely sure they were being not carrying the virus.

Hundreds of police were dispatched to retain purchase, and some were being viewed dragging some protesters absent from the crowd at the demonstration, which the authorities reported had started right away.

The protest prompted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to issue a assertion reassuring Ukrainians that there was no danger, that the authorities experienced done every thing feasible to make certain the virus would not distribute to Ukraine.

“But there is an additional threat that I would like to point out. The danger of forgetting that we are all human and we are all Ukrainian,” he reported.

“Attempts to block routes, block hospitals, not allow Ukrainian citizens into Ukraine – this does not display the very best aspect of our character. Specially when you take into consideration that most travellers are people today less than 30 a long time of age. For several of us, they are practically like kids.”

In addition to 45 Ukrainians, there ended up 27 citizens of Argentina on the aircraft that landed in Ukraine on Thursday, as perfectly as citizens from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica and other international locations.

The Ukrainian authorities say all travellers on board experienced been screened two times for the virus just before getting allowed to fly, but that was not ample to quell the protesters.

“I inquire individuals not to sow worry – everything is wonderful. All who are on board they are balanced,” Kharkiv regional Oleksiy Kucher advised a televised briefing.

Ukraine has no verified cases of the virus.

China described a fall in new situations in the province at the coronary heart of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, though the dying toll so considerably at over two,000 has made it just one of the greatest international well being emergencies in current a long time.

(Composing by Matthias Williams Modifying by Angus MacSwan)