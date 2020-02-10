Fears grow for missing British trample Stephanie Simpson

Concern grows for a British tramper who couldn’t show up for work yesterday after telling friends that she was heading to Mount Aspiring National Park over the weekend.

Stephanie Simpson has told friends that she intends to try the difficult four-hour hike to Brewster Hut and then switch to Blue Pools on Saturday.

But she failed to show up for her landscaping job yesterday and none of her friends have heard from her since Friday.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was reported missing at 8.45 a.m. on Monday and that a helicopter was looking for her last night.

A team will be on the ground this morning to continue the research.

It was unclear whether Simpson was hiking alone.

A close friend told The Herald that it would have just been “another weekend of walking” for Simpson.

“She is strong, she is fit, she is capable. She has worked outdoors, she knows what she is doing.”

She said that Simpson arrived from Australia only last year and has lived in Wanaka since July, working in landscaping.

Stéphanie Simpson, 32, has been missing since Friday. Photo / provided

The friend, who did not want to be named, described the Briton as “outdoors, super friendly and bubbly”, and said that she would explore the area as much as possible.

“She is a very nice person with a good heart. She can make friends in an instant, she is great. She is just there to wander and see the country.”

The friend hoped that Simpson would arrive soon.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if she was just rocking tonight and there was a little something that happened and she just needed to take an extra day,” she said.

His disappearance comes after heavy rains in the Southland and Otago regions last week, with rising rivers flooding low houses, businesses and farms.

A state of emergency was declared in the flooded Southland, where roads were closed and a regular downpour left homes and farms destroyed.

The swollen rivers may also be responsible for the deaths of two pedestrians who had problems on their way to Mount Aspiring National Park.

Two bodies were found in the Mokarora River this weekend. Photo / File

Master Sergeant Miriam Reddington said their bodies were found in the Makarora River, near the start of the Blue-Young connecting trail and just upstream from the confluence of the Young River.

All of our surveys indicate that they were going hiking. ”

A body was found Friday afternoon by the Wanaka Search and Rescue, and the second Saturday.

Reddington said police are trying to find out when the pedestrians hiked.

The deaths were not considered suspicious and the police did not search for anyone else related to the incident, she said.

“We think they just took off.”

Reddington said police are working with the Department of Conservation to make sure it is safe for pedestrians to continue using the area.

Otago Central District Director of Operations Mike Tubbs said the Makarora River fluctuated “ wildly ” due to precipitation and snowmelt and the nearest river level monitoring site showed that the Wilkin River, which flows into the Makarora, has gone from 300 cumecs (cubic meters) per second) to 900cumecs and less than 100cumecs in the space of four days last week. “

Simpson planned to visit the blue pools of the Makarora River on Saturday. Photo / Tourism Wanaka

The steep hike to Brewster Hut can take up to four hours one way and is recommended for experienced hikers only.

Pedestrians cross the Haast River and are advised to exercise caution after heavy rain.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said the heavy rains that had submerged Southland would have started to recede by the weekend and that the Haast River was unlikely to be still flooded.

