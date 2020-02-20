[fears-over-covid-19-evacuees-spark-clash-in-ukraine]

Evacuees from coronavirus-strike China look out from a bus as they leave an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. — AFP pic

KIEV, Feb 20 — Dozens of people today protested these days outside the house a hospital in central Ukraine and some briefly clashed with law enforcement about programs to quarantine evacuees from coronavirus-hit China in the facility, officials reported.

The protest took put in the central Poltava region as Kiev repatriated dozens of nationals and foreigners from China and President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his compatriots to present solidarity.

Dozens of protesters blocked a highway close to a healthcare facility in the town of Novi Sanzhary even prior to authorities confirmed the site would keep evacuees.

A aircraft carrying 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreign nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, arrived these days in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said that all evacuees would be saved for 14 days at the Novi Sanzhary health-related facility in the neighbouring Poltava area.

Ukraine’s overall health ministry has said none of the passengers is ill.

Authorities beefed up protection at the site, deploying hundreds of armed police and an armoured staff provider, neighborhood resident Maksym Mykhailyk advised AFP.

As they sought to apparent the way for buses carrying the evacuees, some protesters place up resistance and a brief scuffle broke out, regional law enforcement mentioned in a assertion.

No accidents or detentions have been claimed.

Ukraine has no verified instances of the new Covid-19, which has killed extra than two,000 individuals and contaminated in excess of 74,000 in China and hundreds extra in over 25 nations.

Yesterday, quite a few dozen demonstrators blocked roadways near a medical center in the western town of Vynnyky right after rumours distribute the website could maintain some of the evacuees.

Zelensky nowadays sought to allay fears, saying that “unprecedented” actions have been taken to protect against the spread of the virus across Ukraine.

He also urged Ukrainians to refrain from staging protests.

“Most of the passengers are persons less than 30. They are virtually like small children to a lot of of us.” — AFP