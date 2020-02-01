Fears that cities hit by bushfires could fall victim to new flames

60 fires were already burning in New South Wales when a relentless heat wave and strong gusty winds raised fears for towns on the south coast that had already been ravaged by bushfires.

Land could be at risk as dangerous bush fires on the southern slopes, in the south, on the distant south coast, in the Monaro Alpine, Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions will deteriorate, for which complete fire bans have been imposed today.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters at the front have seen “fairly significant fire behavior” this morning.

The potential risk of fire spreading is higher due to strong winds and high temperatures.

“We’re going to have another difficult and dangerous day, especially in southeastern New South Wales, where we have a total of five fire protection areas that effectively encompass everything in the southeastern part of the state around ACT and to the southern border,” he said today.

Mr. Fitzsimmons said the fire front was facing communities and reminded residents to leave before conditions got out of hand.

A map has been published showing where fires are likely to spread, although conditions could change quickly due to the unpredictable nature of the flames.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures are expected to rise across the state.

In Penrith and Richmond the mercury could reach 46 ° C, while the residents of Gloucester could reach 41 ° C further north.

It is expected to remain in the Hunter region in the low 40s, including Singleton and Scone.

The Illawarra region becomes warmer with temperatures between 33 ° C and 40 ° C.

On the south coast, where the cities were destroyed by fires in December and early January, the residents are not expected to recover if the forecast is 40 ° C.

Jane Golding, acting NSW manager at the Bureau of Meteorology, said high temperatures combined with high winds create a very high fire risk.

“The fires come with the heat,” said Ms. Golding.

The RFS stated that the heat wave conditions are likely to be the worst today.

A 28,000 hectare bush fire burning in the ACT is expected to break out sometime in NSW this morning (Getty).

“(Saturday) will be the peak of the heatwave in NSW, with extreme heatwave conditions expected in some areas,” said the RFS.

“For a large part of NSW, thunderstorms are forecast that could potentially trigger new fires.”

