feb.-26-menu-planner:-your-friends-will-enjoy-korean-grilled-beef-skewers

Korean grilled beef skewers

Can make 4 servings

Preparing time: 15 minutes marinating time: 30 minutes to two several hours

Cooking time: Less than 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound prime sirloin beef steak, slash one inch thick

4 tablespoons hoisin sauce, divided

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons contemporary lime juice

one/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

one/four cup water

Minimize beef crosswise into one/four-inch strips. Blend 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce and beef in medium bowl toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to two hrs. In the meantime, mix remaining 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce, peanut butter, lime juice and crushed red pepper. Stir in water. Set aside. Soak 8 10-inch bamboo skewers in h2o 10 minutes drain. Thread beef, weaving again and forth, onto each skewer. Place skewers on rack in broiler pan so floor of beef is 2 to three inches from warmth. Broil 4 to five minutes for medium scarce to medium, turning after. Serve with peanut sauce.

For each serving: 232 calories, 25 grams protein, 12 grams extra fat (46 % energy from unwanted fat), 3 grams saturated fat, seven grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 159 milligrams sodium, one gram fiber.

Carb depend: .five.

Glazed sage-roasted hen

Can make 10 servings from a 5-pound fowl

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: two to 2 one/2 hours standing time: 20 minutes

Elements

1 (5- to seven-pound) roasting hen, giblets taken out

two bunches fresh sage

1 orange, quartered

one (15-ounce) can apricot halves

1/2 cup orange juice concentrate

Warmth oven to 350 levels. Very carefully slide your hand concerning skin and breast meat of hen to loosen pores and skin. Spot 1 bunch sage leaves beneath pores and skin. Put 2nd bunch sage leaves and orange quarters into cavity of chicken. Tuck wing guidelines below and tie legs with kitchen area string. Position on rack in roasting pan. Roast two to two one/two hours or until thickest section of thigh registers 165 degrees. In the meantime, drain apricots reserve 1 cup juice. Discard remaining juice or keep for an additional use. Blend apricot juice with orange juice concentrate one hour into cooking time, pour combination more than chicken. Put apricots all around rooster and proceed roasting. Eliminate pan from oven, go over hen loosely with foil and permit stand 20 minutes just before carving. Take away apricot halves and provide with chicken eliminate skin and skim unwanted fat from drippings prior to serving.

Notice: If vital, add water to apricot juice to evaluate one cup.

For each serving (light-weight meat): 219 calories, 34 grams protein, four grams fat (16 p.c calories from extra fat), 1.1 grams saturated fats, 11 grams carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 81 milligrams sodium, one gram fiber. Carb count: .five.

For each serving (dim meat): 215 calories, 26 grams protein, seven grams excess fat (31 p.c calories from excess fat), 1.9 grams saturated extra fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 139 milligrams cholesterol, 110 milligrams sodium, one gram fiber. Carb rely: .5.

Hen and potatoes au gratin

Tends to make 8 servings (4 servings for each casserole)

Preparation time: much less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 cups chopped or shredded cooked hen

two kilos frozen hash-browned potatoes, thawed

2 (10 3/4-ounce) cans condensed decreased-body fat diminished-sodium product of celery soup

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

one medium onion, chopped

two cups shredded 50% mild sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Warmth oven to 350 degrees. Coat two eight-by-8-inch baking dishes with cooking spray. In a big bowl, incorporate chicken, potatoes, soup, sour product, onion and 1 cup cheese. Divide and spoon into baking dishes. Divide and sprinkle remaining cheese around each individual casserole. Include and bake 40 minutes. Uncover and bake one more 20 minutes or right up until cheese is browned. Serve one particular casserole cover and refrigerate second dish for one more food.

Per serving: 318 energy, 23 grams protein, 12 grams excess fat (33 per cent calories from extra fat), 6.three grams saturated excess fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 64 milligrams cholesterol, 495 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber. Carb count: 2.