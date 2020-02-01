February 1st is not just the start of Black History Month. It is the National Freedom Day created by a former slave to commemorate the abolition

The first day of February is generally seen as the start of Black History Month, but the meaning of the day actually goes much deeper.

It began in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln issued the declaration of emancipation to free slaves. But Lincoln knew that a proclamation would not be enough – which led to the creation of the 13th Amendment.

The 13th amendment that officially abolished slavery was officially approved on February 1, 1865. Almost 100 years later, this day became known as National Freedom Day.

The mastermind behind National Freedom Day

It all started with Richard R. Wright, who was only 9 years old and enslaved when the proclamation was signed, according to the National Constitution Center.

Wright had an expansive career – he was the first president of Savannah State University, a civil rights lawyer, and an author.

It wasn’t until Wright was 86 years old in 1942 that, according to the National Constitution Center, he began to take serious action to create the National Freedom Day.

Wright celebrated February 1 at the base and even went on a nationwide lecture tour while working with lawmakers to recognize the day.

But Wright never realized his dream. He died in 1947 – a year before the day was set in the federal code.

National Freedom Day becomes official

On January 25, 1949, President Harry Truman signed a bill on National Freedom Day on February 1.

Although the day did not become a federal holiday, Truman wrote in the proclamation that citizens should “pause” on that day and think about freedom.

“I urge people in the United States to pause for a moment on the wonderful blessings of freedom that we humble and thankful enjoy,” he wrote.