February astronomical events to look for: Supermoon, Snow Moon, lunar occultation

It will be a “great” weekend for astronomers as part of a busy month for everything related to sky and space.

The first of four supermoons will rise on the night of Saturday, February 8. It will be the first of four supermoons this year, with more slated for March, April and May. The moon will appear much brighter and larger than usual.

A super moon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth while it is full. NASA says that the term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 and is used to describe what astronomers call a Perigean full moon.

Saturday will also bring a full moon in February, usually called snow moon because it coincides with the peak of winter.

Before sunrise on February 18, Mars will disappear behind the Moon at 6:29 a.m. lunar occultation. Mars will reappear on the other side about 90 minutes later.

In February, 29 more days, because 2020 is a leap year. Leap years are once every four years because it takes the earth 365.25 days to orbit the sun.

