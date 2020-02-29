february-drama-actor-manufacturer-standing-rankings-introduced

The Korean Company Analysis Institute has discovered this month’s brand popularity rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were being established by means of a details investigation of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and neighborhood indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired in between January 27 and February 28.

Hyun Bin topped the record for the 2nd consecutive month, scoring a manufacturer status index of 11,366,256 for February. Superior-position phrases in the actor’s key phrase examination provided “Son Ye Jin,” “Crash Landing on You,” and “Bargaining,” even though his optimum-rating related phrases provided “handsome,” “like,” and “love.” Hyun Bin’s positivity-negativity assessment also revealed a score of 76.50 per cent constructive reactions.

Park Search engine optimization Joon and Kim Da Mi, the stars of JTBC’s “Itaewon Class,” arrived in at second and 3rd in the rankings respectively. Park Seo Joon scored a manufacturer reputation index of eight,741,509 for February, whilst Kim Da Mi followed shut guiding with a complete index of eight,733,643.

Verify out this month’s top 30 underneath!

Hyun Bin Park Web optimization Joon Kim Da Mi Son Ye Jin Kwon Nara Kim Bo Ra Ahn Hyo Seop Search engine optimization Ji Hye Kim Jung Hyun Jo Byeong Gyu Lee Sung Kyung Namgoong Min Oh Min Seok Kim Hye Soo Han Suk Kyu Yoo Jae Myung Park Eun Bin So Ju Yeon Joo Ji Hoon Kim Joo Heon Kim Dong Hee 2PM’s Taecyeon Go Soo Lee Yeon Hee Lee Si Eon Shin Dong Wook Search engine marketing Hyun Jin Jin Se Yeon Oh Jung Se Lee Sung Min

Supply (1)

Top Left Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews