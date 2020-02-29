February Drama Actor Manufacturer Standing Rankings Introduced

The Korean Company Analysis Institute has discovered this month’s brand popularity rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were being established by means of a details investigation of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and neighborhood indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired in between January 27 and February 28.

Hyun Bin topped the record for the 2nd consecutive month, scoring a manufacturer status index of 11,366,256 for February. Superior-position phrases in the actor’s key phrase examination provided “Son Ye Jin,” “Crash Landing on You,” and “Bargaining,” even though his optimum-rating related phrases provided “handsome,” “like,” and “love.” Hyun Bin’s positivity-negativity assessment also revealed a score of 76.50 per cent constructive reactions.

Park Search engine optimization Joon and Kim Da Mi, the stars of JTBC’s “Itaewon Class,” arrived in at second and 3rd in the rankings respectively. Park Seo Joon scored a manufacturer reputation index of eight,741,509 for February, whilst Kim Da Mi followed shut guiding with a complete index of eight,733,643.

Verify out this month’s top 30 underneath!

  1. Hyun Bin
  2. Park Web optimization Joon
  3. Kim Da Mi
  4. Son Ye Jin
  5. Kwon Nara
  6. Kim Bo Ra
  7. Ahn Hyo Seop
  8. Search engine optimization Ji Hye
  9. Kim Jung Hyun
  10. Jo Byeong Gyu
  11. Lee Sung Kyung
  12. Namgoong Min
  13. Oh Min Seok
  14. Kim Hye Soo
  15. Han Suk Kyu
  16. Yoo Jae Myung
  17. Park Eun Bin
  18. So Ju Yeon
  19. Joo Ji Hoon
  20. Kim Joo Heon
  21. Kim Dong Hee
  22. 2PM’s Taecyeon
  23. Go Soo
  24. Lee Yeon Hee
  25. Lee Si Eon
  26. Shin Dong Wook
  27. Search engine marketing Hyun Jin
  28. Jin Se Yeon
  29. Oh Jung Se
  30. Lee Sung Min

Supply (1)

Top Left Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews

