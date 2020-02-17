[February Female Group Member Brand name Popularity Rankings Declared]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[february-female-group-member-brand-name-popularity-rankings-declared]

February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Exploration Institute has revealed this month’s brand track record rankings for specific female group users!

The rankings ended up identified by way of an examination of the consumer participation, media protection, interaction, and group consciousness indexes of 476 girl group users, employing large details gathered from January 14 to February 15.

Purple Velvet’s Pleasure topped the record for the second consecutive thirty day period, scoring a model reputation index of 1,632,779 for February. Superior-position phrases in her key word assessment included “New York,” “fashion,” and “Instagram,” while her greatest-ranking linked terms bundled “heartwarming,” “lovely,” and “captivate.” Joy’s positivity-negativity analysis exposed a score of 67.05 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie arrived in at a close 2nd with a brand name standing index of 1,625,919, though GFRIEND’s Eunha took 3rd spot in the rankings with an index of one,593,302 for February.

Examine out this month’s leading 30 under!

  1. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. GFRIEND’s Eunha
  4. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  5. AOA’s Seolhyun
  6. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  7. GFRIEND’s Umji
  8. TWICE’s Momo
  9. GFRIEND’s SinB
  10. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  11. Crimson Velvet’s Irene
  12. GFRIEND’s Yerin
  13. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  14. TWICE’s Nayeon
  15. GFRIEND’s Yuju
  16. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung
  18. LOONA’s Chuu
  19. APRIL’s Naeun
  20. TWICE’s Mina
  21. Pink Velvet’s Wendy
  22. TWICE’s Sana
  23. Crimson Velvet’s Yeri
  24. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  25. AOA’s Jimin
  26. (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
  27. MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
  28. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  29. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  30. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Supply (one)

How does this short article make you feel?