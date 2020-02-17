[february-female-group-member-brand-name-popularity-rankings-declared]

The Korean Business Exploration Institute has revealed this month’s brand track record rankings for specific female group users!

The rankings ended up identified by way of an examination of the consumer participation, media protection, interaction, and group consciousness indexes of 476 girl group users, employing large details gathered from January 14 to February 15.

Purple Velvet’s Pleasure topped the record for the second consecutive thirty day period, scoring a model reputation index of 1,632,779 for February. Superior-position phrases in her key word assessment included “New York,” “fashion,” and “Instagram,” while her greatest-ranking linked terms bundled “heartwarming,” “lovely,” and “captivate.” Joy’s positivity-negativity analysis exposed a score of 67.05 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie arrived in at a close 2nd with a brand name standing index of 1,625,919, though GFRIEND’s Eunha took 3rd spot in the rankings with an index of one,593,302 for February.

Examine out this month’s leading 30 under!

Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure BLACKPINK’s Jennie GFRIEND’s Eunha MAMAMOO’s Hwasa AOA’s Seolhyun GFRIEND’s Sowon GFRIEND’s Umji TWICE’s Momo GFRIEND’s SinB Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Crimson Velvet’s Irene GFRIEND’s Yerin Red Velvet’s Seulgi TWICE’s Nayeon GFRIEND’s Yuju BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung LOONA’s Chuu APRIL’s Naeun TWICE’s Mina Pink Velvet’s Wendy TWICE’s Sana Crimson Velvet’s Yeri BLACKPINK’s Lisa AOA’s Jimin (G)I-DLE’s Soojin MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Supply (one)