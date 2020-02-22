[february-idol-group-manufacturer-track-record-rankings-introduced]

The Korean Organization Study Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for idol teams!

The rankings ended up established by means of an evaluation of the client participation, media coverage, interaction, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 100 idol teams, making use of significant information collected from January 20 to February 21.

BTS maintained their position at the major of the list this month with a manufacturer track record index of 18,056,586, marking a 31.86 % enhance in their rating due to the fact January.

High-rating phrases in the group’s key word investigation provided “comeback,” “album,” and “ARMY,” whilst their maximum-position relevant terms integrated “love,” “special,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also discovered a score of 67.75 percent favourable reactions.

GFRIEND rose to second spot in the rankings right after looking at a 50.14 per cent rise in their brand standing index since past month. The woman group’s complete index for February came out to 5,811,904.

Eventually, Pink Velvet took third spot for the thirty day period with a model track record index of five,632,442 for February.

Check out this month’s top rated 30 beneath!

BTS GFRIEND Purple Velvet BLACKPINK (G)I-DLE IZ*One Two times MAMAMOO EXO LOONA SECHSKIES EVERGLOW Girls’ Era ITZY Super Junior SEVENTEEN Apink The Boyz BIGBANG SHINee Rocket Punch NCT WINNER APRIL Oh My Woman VERIVERY ANS PENTAGON cignature Cherry Bullet

