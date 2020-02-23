[February Individual Idol Brand Popularity Rankings Announced]

February Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Company Exploration Institute has disclosed this month’s manufacturer track record rankings for individual idols!

The rankings ended up identified via an investigation of the consumer participation, media protection, interaction, and group awareness indexes of 1,135 idols, working with big info gathered from January 22 to February 23.

BTS’s Jimin held on to his location at the leading of the list this thirty day period, scoring a brand name status index of nine,742,834 for February. Large-rating phrases in his key phrase investigation included “comeback,” “YouTube,” and “ARMY,” even though his best-ranking connected phrases integrated “cool,” “love,” and “captivate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also uncovered a rating of 88.60 per cent optimistic reactions.

Kang Daniel took 2nd place in the rankings with a brand status index of five,175,632, while BTS’s V came in at a near 3rd with a complete index of five,149,473 for February.

Check out out this month’s prime 30 underneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. Kang Daniel
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. Ong Seong Wu
  8. BTS’s RM
  9. HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon
  10. BTS’s J-Hope
  11. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  12. Kim Jae Hwan
  13. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  14. BTS’ Suga
  15. GFRIEND’s SinB
  16. GFRIEND’s Umji
  17. Park Ji Hoon
  18. GFRIEND’s Eunha
  19. AOA’s Seolhyun
  20. EXO’s Baekhyun
  21. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  22. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  23. GFRIEND’s Yerin
  24. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  25. GFRIEND’s Yuju
  26. Crimson Velvet’s Joy
  27. APRIL’s Naeun
  28. MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul
  29. LOONA’s Chuu
  30. EVERGLOW’s Yiren

