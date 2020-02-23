[february-individual-idol-brand-popularity-rankings-announced]

The Korean Company Exploration Institute has disclosed this month’s manufacturer track record rankings for individual idols!

The rankings ended up identified via an investigation of the consumer participation, media protection, interaction, and group awareness indexes of 1,135 idols, working with big info gathered from January 22 to February 23.

BTS’s Jimin held on to his location at the leading of the list this thirty day period, scoring a brand name status index of nine,742,834 for February. Large-rating phrases in his key phrase investigation included “comeback,” “YouTube,” and “ARMY,” even though his best-ranking connected phrases integrated “cool,” “love,” and “captivate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also uncovered a rating of 88.60 per cent optimistic reactions.

Kang Daniel took 2nd place in the rankings with a brand status index of five,175,632, while BTS’s V came in at a near 3rd with a complete index of five,149,473 for February.

Check out out this month’s prime 30 underneath!

BTS’s Jimin Kang Daniel BTS’s V BTS’s Jungkook Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BTS’s Jin Ong Seong Wu BTS’s RM HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon BTS’s J-Hope BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Kim Jae Hwan GFRIEND’s Sowon BTS’ Suga GFRIEND’s SinB GFRIEND’s Umji Park Ji Hoon GFRIEND’s Eunha AOA’s Seolhyun EXO’s Baekhyun Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo GFRIEND’s Yerin BLACKPINK’s Jennie GFRIEND’s Yuju Crimson Velvet’s Joy APRIL’s Naeun MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul LOONA’s Chuu EVERGLOW’s Yiren

