February is loaded with returns: find out what to expect

The world of K-pop is preparing for a busy February!

Find out what’s coming up this month.

February 2

Kim Jae Hwan releases her digital single “Goodbye” on February 2.

February 3

GFRIEND returns on February 3 with the mini album “回: LABYRINTH”, with the title song “Crossroads”.

EVERGLOW returns that day with their mini album “Reminiscence”, including the title song “DUN DUN”.

Brave Entertainment’s new boy group DKB makes its debut on February 3 with their first mini-album “Youth”.

February 4

The new signature of the C9 Entertainment group of girls debuts on February 4 with their single “Nun Nu Nan Na”.

Pops Entertainment’s girl group Vitamin Angel will debut as an episode that day with their single “Open My Door”.

February 5

LOONA makes a long-awaited return on February 5 with its mini album “#”, their first return in almost a year. It includes the title track “So What”.

Singer SAAY released her digital single “Winter” that day.

February 6

iKON returns on February 6 with its third mini-album “i DECIDE”, including the title song “Dive” which was co-written and co-composed by BI YG released a statement regarding the role of BI in the return of group.

BVNDIT released the digital single “Cool” that day as part of MNH Entertainment’s 2020 music project.

February 7

8Eight returns with a new digital single on February 7, their first in six years.

February 10

The Boyz are back with their mini album “Reveal” on February 10.

Rocket Punch also returns that day with the mini-album “Red Punch”.

February 11th

Cherry Bullet is scheduled to return on February 11, their first with seven members.

12 February

PENTAGON should return on February 12 with its first full album “Univers: The Black Hall”.

KARD returns this day with the mini-album “Red Moon”.

February 13

AB6IX shares their special digital album “5NALLY” on February 13, containing solo tracks from each member.

February 14th

MONSTA X releases its first full English album “ALL ABOUT LUV” on February 14.

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul returns as a soloist that day with “Dark Side of the Moon”, and a pre-release song with Punch will also be released on February 4.

the 21st of February

BTS returns on February 21 with its album “Map of the Soul: 7.”. They shared the pre-release track “Black Swan” in January.

No more waiting

Other artists planning to return in February with no date announced yet include Ravi, AleXa and BLACK6IX from VIXX. Mnet also announced that IZ * ONE will resume operations in February.

