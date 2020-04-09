Fed Chairman Powell promises “aggressive” action to support the economy

Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, said Thursday that the central bank should do “everything possible” to support the economy and the public good in the midst of the growing coronavirus crisis.

In observations prepared for a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Powell said that the Fed “would” use “its powers forcefully, proactively and aggressively” to fulfill its mandate while the economy suffers, but noted that “every reason to believe that the recovery will be robust. “

“We entered this turbulent period on a solid economic base and this should help support the recovery,” said Powell. “In the meantime, we are using our tools to help build a bridge from the solid economic base on which we entered this crisis to a position of regained economic strength on the other side.”

Powell’s speech followed the launch of an unprecedented “Main Street” financial support plan, which will pump more than $ 2.3 trillion into the United States economy as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said it will use $ 75 billion in Treasury capital to purchase up to $ 600 billion in loans to small and medium-sized businesses and will lend approximately $ 500 billion to states and cities across the country.

The four-year loans will focus on companies with 10,000 employees or less, the Fed said, and will complement the central bank’s earlier announcement of its intention to buy municipal bonds. The Fed will also extend structures to support credit markets by an additional $ 850 billion, the central bank said.

“The recently approved Cares Act is an important step in honoring this commitment, providing $ 2.2 trillion in relief to those who have lost their jobs, low and middle-income families, employers of all sizes, hospitals and healthcare professionals and state and local governments, “said Powell. “And there are reports of additional legislation in the works.”

“The key task of providing financial support directly to those most affected is up to the elected officials, who use their tax and spending powers to make decisions about where we, as a company, should direct our collective resources,” he added.

The Fed’s move followed the news that over 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefit last week, the Commerce Department said, bringing the three-week count to around 16 million since almost all of the American economy remains in some form of “block house stay amid the still expanding outbreak.

