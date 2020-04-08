Fed looses Wells Fargo leash and expands lending to SMEs

The Federal Reserve allows Wells Fargo to resume lending to SMEs through a new federal program that provides financial relief to SMEs damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of Sunday, the bank announced that it would no longer accept new loan applications under the government’s low-wage protection program launched last week as part of Washington’s $ 2.2 trillion economic relief package.

Wells Fargo said it would lend up to $ 10 billion through the program over the weekend and had already received more than enough applications to reach its threshold. According to the bank, requests for loans filed after April 5 were not considered, it was the number one bank lender to small businesses last year

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

Wells Fargo executives said the withdrawal of the bank from the program was forced by a loan limit imposed by the Fed on the company two years ago following fake account scandals and other forms of consumer abuse.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Central Bank temporarily raised Wells Fargo’s lending cap so that it could issue loans to more SMEs through the program, as well as similar loans where the Fed is expected to start shortly Announced through relief activities.

Face the Nation: Michael Dowling, Scott Gottlieb, Jill Schlesinger, Dr. Luana Marquez

The Federal Reserve has said it will ease restrictions on Wells Fargo with “abnormal coronavirus confusion” and said the change will not apply to any other lending activities of banks.

Wells Fargo asked for comment on whether to resume applying for a paycheck protection program loan, but did not respond.

Loans to SMEs are designed to limit the growth of workers applying for unemployment, and Congress aims to distribute as much as $ 349 billion through this initiative. Wells Fargo’s Limited Participation—The program has reached a difficult start with the limit of $ 10 billion being reached within a day of receiving the application.

The Paycheck Protection Program offers a 1% interest loan on businesses with less than 500 workers. Borrowers who do not dismiss workers in the next eight weeks are allowed to finance with interest.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Monday morning that more than 100,000 loans were approved and funded under the program, totaling $ 30 billion.

. [TagsToTranslate] Paycheck Protection Program