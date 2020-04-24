Fed to Provide Monthly Disclosure on Virus Support Programs

(WASHINGTON) – The Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it would issue monthly reports on several economic rescue programs funded by the $ 2 trillion saving initiative proposed by the United Nations.

The central bank has pledged transparency and accountability by providing the public and the legislature with information on our actions to support the economy in this difficult time, ”said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Fed said it would provide details and details of program participants. It will also explain the amount of money borrowed and the amount charged on the loan, as well as the total cost, revenue and expenses.

The rescue effort came after it was revealed that some of the largest publicly traded companies had received loans to be forgiven by the government’s protection program. The program ended quickly because of money, making it impossible for many medium- and medium-sized companies to get loans.

The council on Thursday passed a bill that provides additional support for the program and the Treasury said it would ask other companies to stop providing support.

The Fed’s monthly statement will close its plans to boost the economy using aid from the $ 2 billion aid provided by the United Nations last month. The bill provides $ 454 billion to the Treasury to use to support up to $ 4.5 trillion in nonprofits through such programs as the Great Lakes Fund.

Other support programs disbursed by the Fed that do not receive support from a saving package will not be subject to monthly reporting requirements.

The Fed said for some of these programs, the exact amount of grants and borrowers will not be disclosed until one year after the program ends. He said this delay in reporting was in line with the requirements in the Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted in 2010 to address bankruptcy cases discovered during the 2008 financial crisis.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, the council also voted Thursday to create a small committee to oversee aid. The House Audit Committee will oversee the work of other supervisors, including the Audit Committee, the Expert Committee and a special Treasurer.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19