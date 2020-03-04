feder:-4-abc-seven-personnel-continue-to-be-away-from-get-the-job-done-fearing-doable-exposure-to-coronavirus

4 staff of ABC7 have been held absent from do the job Tuesday out of problem that they might have been uncovered to the coronavirus, according to Chicago media reporter Robert Feder.

On Monday, a reporter and photographer interviewed a foods company worker at Northwest Neighborhood Clinic in Arlington Heights, in which a coronavirus client is being dealt with, Feder noted. The photographer later shook hands with an additional photographer at the station. The wife or husband of the first photographer is also employed at the television station.

All 4 did not occur to do the job Tuesday, pending coronavirus screening on the foods provider employee.