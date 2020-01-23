Federal Association of Teachers sued Betsy DeVos for lifting profit-oriented student protection

January 23 (UPI) – The American Federation of Teachers has filed a lawsuit against Minister of Education, Betsy DeVos, for de-protecting students at nonprofit universities.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses DeVos of violating federal laws by abolishing the 2014 acquisition rule, which sets the debt-to-earnings ratio for most for-profit colleges and professional programs.

“With this lawsuit, we will fight DeVos’ illegal lifting of the purchase rule and protect students from schools that leave borrowers with worthless degrees and debts that they can never repay,” said Aaron Ament, president of the student defense.

The lawsuit seeks to immediately reinstate the acquisition rule that the Department of Education abolished in 2019, stating the rule that unjustly protected institutions are affected.

The generally contained term “employment in a recognized profession” is clear and does not have to be defined in a regulatory manner.

According to the AFT, the removal of DeVos was “interspersed with errors and unsubstantiated claims” and the department’s claim that the regulation discriminated against in-house facilities was “simply wrong”.

“The scheme did not discriminate against this type of institution. Instead, the underlying law differentiated between gainful employment programs (for all types of institutions, both non-profit and profit-making) and non-profit-making employment programs,” it said.

Angela Morabito, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, said the department will “vigorously defend its final settlement and abolish this deeply flawed rule.”